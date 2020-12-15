Joseph W. Fravel, 79, of Waverly passed away on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
A time of calling was held on Monday, December 14, 2020 from 10 to 12 at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Monday, December 14, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at St. James Church, 503 Clark Street, Waverly, New York with Rev. Daniel White officiating and burial followed in St. James Cemetery, Waverly, New York.
Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Joe’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com