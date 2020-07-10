Cindy Lou Mack, 62, of Waverly passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020 as a result of complications from the COVID-19 virus at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pa.
A time of calling was held on Friday, July 10, 2020 from 10 to 12 at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York. A memorial service was held on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 12 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York with Rev. Cindy Schulte officiating, memories were shared by family members and music was provided by members of the Waverly United Methodist Church, with Shirly Goble on piano and cantors, Carol Lemmon and LuAnn Young. Burial followed in Glenwood Cemetery in Waverly.
For those who were unable to attend the service, the service was Live Streamed at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com