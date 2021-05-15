Jaymz Maurice Altieri, 15, of East Smithfield passed away on May 5, 2021.
A Time to Celebrate Jaymz’s life will be held on Saturday, May 15, 2021 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main St., Athens, Pa.
Memorial donations may be made in Jaymz’s memory to Athens Area School District Wrestling Team Program, Harlan-Rowe Middle School, 100 Canal St., Athens, PA 18810, Attn.: Coach Jeremiah Serfas.
