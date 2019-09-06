Viewing for the Rev. Vincent F. Langan, Pastor Emeritus of St. John the Evangelist, South Waverly, and St. Joseph, Athens, will take place from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 and Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 from 8:45-9:45 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Church, 1403 Jackson St., Scranton. A Solemn Vespers liturgy will be celebrated at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 6.
A Pontifical Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by the Most Reverend Joseph C. Bambera, J.C.L., D.D., Bishop of Scranton, on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick Church, Scranton. Interment will be in St. John’s Cemetery, Oram Street, Scranton.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Donahue Funeral Home, 303 South Main Ave., Scranton, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Pennsylvanians for Human Life, 400 Wyoming Ave., Suite 110, Scranton, PA 18503.