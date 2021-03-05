Joseph B. Houseknecht, 38, of Athens, Pa., passed away unexpectedly at his home on Monday, March 1, 2021.
A time of visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday, March 5, 2021 from 12-2 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main St., Athens, Pa. Funeral services will follow at the funeral home at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Mark Cox officiating.
Committal services and burial will follow at Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, Pa.
Memorial donations may be made in his memory to: Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main St., Athens, PA 18810 to help offset the funeral expenses.
