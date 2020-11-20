Family and friends of Dr. Abram H. Nichols, D.C., 51, are invited to attend a period of visitation on Friday, Nov. 20 from 4-8 p.m. at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols. A period of visitation will also be held on Saturday, Nov. 21 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at the funeral chapel. Appropriate precautions will be taken for public health concerns, including wearing masks and social distancing. A private family funeral service and celebration of his life will be held. Abe will be laid to rest with his grandparents in the Lockwood Cemetery. The funeral service will be live streamed and may be viewed at https://my.gather.app/remember/dr-abram-nichols.
For those who wish, Abe would want you to do a act of kindness for someone, attend church, share a hug, or remember your local animal shelter.