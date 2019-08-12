A very well attended Celebration of Life Service was held for 2 day old Sawyer Mae Lynch on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Jay E. Lowery Funeral Home and Services, Inc., Athens, PA. The Rev. Linda Rogers officiated the service sharing that although Sawyer’s life was brief, she brought changes to the lives of those who loved her. Like the shooting stars that come and go quickly, the hummingbirds who a there drinking and fly off rapidly, and the butterflies that land so briefly and fly away, they bring lasting beauty and grace to our lives, as Sawyer did to her mommy and daddy, brother, grandparents and those who loved her. One of her grandmothers shared on behalf of the family bringing words of Sawyer’s strength, fighting to stay with her family and of her beauty. Sawyer’s daddy spoke thanking all those in attendance and who have been there supporting them and by all the outpouring of financial and emotional support, they will be forever grateful. The service closed with all in attendance reading the poem together, “God’s Garden”, Pastor Linda closed in prayer leaving Sawyer in the Lord’s hands in His beautiful garden with the other children He has called home.
Fire crews responded to a structure fire on North Lehigh Avenue on Sunday around 3 p.m. Sayre Borough Fire Department responded to the call, alongside Athens Borough and Athens Township Fire Departments, Greater Valley EMS and the Sayre Borough Police Department.
