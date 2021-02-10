Jim R. Peppard Sr., 80, of Waverly, N.Y., passed away on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre, following an extended illness.
Friends and family may call on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 from 12-1 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main St., Athens, Pa. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Jeff Bisher officiating.
Burial will be in Smithboro Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations may be made to Sayre-Athens Lions Club, 802 Church St., Athens, PA 18810.
For those wishing to send condolences, or sign the e-guestbook, you may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.