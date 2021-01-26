Barbara P. Hartman, 92, of Chemung passed away on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at home with her loving family by her side.
A time of gathering was held on Monday, January 25, 2021 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York.
A memorial service to honor the life of Barbara was held on Monday, January 25, 2021 at 3 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York with Pastor Bruce Vanderpool officiating and touching family remembrances by her daughter, Patricia.
Memorial donations may be made in Barbara’s name to the Artic League, Inc, 249 W. Clinton St., Elmira, NY 14901.
