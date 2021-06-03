Carol Baker-White, 71, of Waverly passed away on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at the Arnot Ogden Hospital in Elmira.
A time of calling will be held on Friday, June 4, 2021 from 12-1 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y. A memorial service to honor Carol’s life will be held on Friday, June 4, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Anne Bey Canfield officiating. For those unable to attend the service, we will livestream the service at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com at 1 p.m.
Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Carol’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.