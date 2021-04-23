Larry W. Petrey, 79, of Sayre passed away on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at the Guthrie Troy Hospital in Troy, Pa.
A time of calling was held on Thursday, April 22, 2021 from 10-11 a.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y. A funeral service was held on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Cindy Schulte officiating.
Burial followed at Tioga Point Cemetery in Athens, Pa.
