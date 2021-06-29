A very well-attended Celebration of Life for Richard (Dick) (Chilly) Chilson, of South Waverly, was held on Monday June 28, 2021 from 1-3 p.m. at Tomasso’s Restaurant in Waverly. Full Military Honors were accorded. The Sergeant of Arms and Chaplain was Mike Guilford, Firing Squad was Gerald Beatty, Bill Douglas, Jim Smith, Larry Parks, and Bob White. Color Guard was Dan Eiklor, Tom Chamberlain, Joe Murray, Elizabeth Wagner, and Charles Zimmerman. Bugler was Don Barber. The flag was presented to Dick’s wife by Gerald Beatty.
Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements were entrusted to the care of The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Dick’s family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com.