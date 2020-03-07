The family of Marge L. Williams, of Towanda, will receive friends on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 12-2 p.m.; visitation with a memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home at 217 York Ave., Towanda, Pa. Officiating the service will be Pastor Jira Albers.
Burial will follow at the Oak Hill Cemetery in Towanda.
Memorial donations may be made in Marge’s name to the Guthrie Memorial Personal Care Activities Fund, Guthrie Hospice and TACO Food Pantry.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.