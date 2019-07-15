Friends of Connie (Bradley) Famularo, 58, may call on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Montano-Shea Funeral Home, 5 Steele Road, New Hartford, Conn., from 5-8 p.m.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Church of Our Lady of Hope Parish, 3 Church St. N, New Hartford, at 10 a.m.
A burial will take place on Friday, July 19 at Orange Hill Cemetery in Athens, Pa., at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Bonnie J. Addario Foundation towards Team Connie at www.philadelphia2019.yournextstepisthecure.org/TeamConnie. Visit an online guestbook at Montano-shea.com.