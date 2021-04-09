Stephen Richard Wren Sr. of Waverly passed away on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
A time of calling will be held on Friday, April 9, 2021 from 2-4 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y. A memorial service to honor Stephen’s life will be held on Friday, April 9, 2021 at 4 p.m. at the funeral home. For those unable to attend the service, it will be livestreamed on Friday, April 9, 2021 at 4 p.m. at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.
