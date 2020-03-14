A time of calling for Lena M. Sharpsteen, 72, of Waverly will be held on Monday, March 16, 2020 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at Talmadge Hill Gospel Church, 1660 Talmadge Hill Road South, Waverly, N.Y. Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 12 p.m. at Talmadge Hill Gospel Church, 1660 Talmadge Hill Road South, Waverly, N.Y., with Pastor Frank Wasielewski Jr. officiating. Burial to follow in Glenwood Cemetery in Waverly.
Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Lena’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.