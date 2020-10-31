A well attended funeral service to celebrate the life of Carol H. (Mema) Keene was celebrated on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at noon at the Waverly United Methodist Church.
The family greeted friends from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Pastor Cindy Schulte officiated. Music was provided by Leslie Damiano and Carol Lemmon was the Cantor. The First Scripture was read by granddaughter Kirsten Colegrove, “Remembrances of Mema” was offered by granddaughters Kristen Colegrove, Stephanie Hayes, and Paige Hendershot. Special music “Come to the Cross” was played by Leslie Damiano and sung by Cantor Carol Lemmon. Molly Ball, granddaughter, gave a remembrance.
Shared scripture “Psalm 23” by Pastor Cindy Schulte and congregation.
A Poem for Mom “Your Mother” was read by daughter Kathy Hendershot.
Hymn “How Great Thou Art” was led by Carol Lemmon.
“Psalm 121” was read by granddaughter Paige Hendershot Carol’s Eulogy was given by grandson Jeremy Keene. “A message of Hope and Remembrance” was given by Pastor Schulte. The congregation said “The Lords Prayer” The closing hymn was “Amazing Grace” The Postlude” Shall we Gather at the River” was played.
Pallbearers were Carol’s grandsons: Bradon Brian, Parker, and Pierce Hendershot and Zach and Shane Colegrove.
After the service, the Ladies of The Waverly United Methodist Church put on a luncheon for Carol’s family and friends.
A well attended burial was held on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Barton Cemetery, Barton, N.Y. with Pastor Anne Bey Canfield officiating.
Arrangements had been entrusted to the care of The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa.