Marie Chamberlain, 99, of Milan, Pa., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, at Athens Health and Rehab, where she had resided for the last two years.
Friends and family may call on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021 from 2-3 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main St., Athens, Pa. Funeral services will follow at the funeral home at 3 p.m. with Pastor Paula Kraus officiating.
Burial will be held on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Bradford County Memorial Park, Towanda, Pa.
For those wishing to send condolences, or sign the e-guestbook, you may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.