Chris Davis, 56, of the Valley area, passed away on Friday, July 30, 2021, at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre, following an extended illness.
Burial will be on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Tioga Point Cemetery, 803 North Main St., Athens, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Sayre Oncology Department for Prostate Cancer, Guthrie Clinic, One Guthrie Square, Sayre, PA 18840.
For those wishing to sign the e-guestbook, or send condolences, you may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.