Nancy J. Arcesi, age 69, of Waverly, N.Y. passed away peacefully at home on November 25, 2020 after a brief battle with an aggressive, rare brain cancer.
A time of calling will be held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 from 11 to 12 at Blauvelt’s Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, December 1, 12:00 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, NY 14892 with Pastor Joshua Householder officiating. For those unable to attend the services, they will be live streamed at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com. Private interment will be at the Lockwood cemetery, Lockwood, N.Y. Nancy will be laid to rest directly adjacent to the fields her father worked on the farm.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be sent to Stray Haven Humane Society & SPCA, 194 Shepard Road, Waverly, NY 14892.