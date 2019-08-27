Very well-attended funeral services for James E. Orshal, 71, of Sayre, Pa., were held on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 at 12 p.m. at the Jay E. Lowery Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens. The Rev. William Wells officiated the service with a Time of Remembrance shared by those in attendance.
Military honors were accorded by the Army Honor Guard and the Valley Color Guard with Chaplain Marc Stroker; Firing Squad, Gary Fairbanks, Archie Campbell, and Tom Chamberlain; and bugler, Bob White. The Bible was presented to his wife, Beverly, by the chaplain.
The Sayre VFW hosted a post-funeral luncheon for family and friends following the service.