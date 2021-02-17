Our hearts were broken on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021 as our Mom, Victoria (Deretz) French, 83, of Windham, Pa., was reunited with our Dad and brother Jeff.
Family and friends are invited to attend a period of visitation on Wednesday, Feb. 17 from 6-7 p.m. at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols. Those attending are requested to practice appropriate precautions for public health concerns when at the funeral home, to include wearing masks and practicing social distancing. A celebration of her life will follow at 7 p.m.
Vicky will be laid to rest in the spring next to her husband and son in the Buck Cemetery, Windham.
Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting her guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com. Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to the Activities Fund at the Bradford County Manor, 15900 US-6, Troy, PA 16947 in loving memory of Victoria (Deretz) French.