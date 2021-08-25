Sharon L. Bella, 56, of Athens, Pa., passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021 at home.
A time of calling will be held on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y. A memorial service to honor Sharon’s life will be held 12 p.m. at the funeral home, and burial will follow at Glenwood Cemetery, where full military honors will be accorded Sharon.
For those who are unable to attend, a livestream of the service will begin at 12 p.m. at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.
Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Sharon’s family may do so by visiting the funeral home’s Facebook page or in under “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.