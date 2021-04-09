Patricia Radney Wanck left this earth on April 6, 2021.
A time of calling will be held on Monday, April 12, 2021 from 1-3 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at 10 a.m. at the Church of the Epiphany, 304 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre, Pa., with the Rev. Andrew Hvozdovic officiating. Burial will follow in Bradford County Memorial Park in Luthers Mills, Pa., followed by a gathering at The Grille at the Train Station, 718 N. Lehigh Ave., Sayre, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, donation can be made to The American Cancer Society, Greater Valley Emergency Services or the Valley Chorus in Pat’s name. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Patricia’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.