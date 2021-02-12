Eva (DeRespinis) Patton, 86, of Springfield, Pa., passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021 at the Sayre Health Care Center.
Family and friends are welcome to gather from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021 at the Gerald W. Vickery, Jr. Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 1093 West Main St., Troy, Pa., for a time of sharing with Eva’s family.
Memorial contributions may be made in Eva’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
