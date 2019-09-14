A funeral service and celebration of the life of Douglas Alden Martin, 88, of Sayre, Pa., will be held on Saturday, Sept. 14 at 3 p.m. at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols. Military honors will be accorded following the services.
Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting his guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com.
Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to the Nichols Tioga Little League, P.O. Box 323, Nichols, NY 13812 in loving memory of Douglas Alden Martin.