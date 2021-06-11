Barbara “Barbie” Ann Rimbey, 63, of Waverly passed away on Sunday, June 6, 2021 at Elderwood Care in Waverly, N.Y.
A time of calling was held on Thursday, June 10, 2021 from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y. A funeral service to honor Barbie’s life was held Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 12 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Anne Bey Canfield officiating and burial followed at Tioga Point Cemetery in Athens.
Memorial donations may be made in Barbie’s name to your local Special Olympics.
Those who wish to send a message of sympathy to Barbie’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.