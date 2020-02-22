Friends and family of Graceson John Brotzman, 64, of Athens, Pa., may call on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main St., Athens, Pa. Funeral services will follow at the funeral home at 3:30 p.m. with the Rev. Linda Rogers officiating.
Burial will be in Woodlawn National Cemetery, Elmira, N.Y., at the convenience of the family.
For those wishing to sign the e-guestbook, or send condolences, they may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.