Lani M. Wood, 74, of Rome, Pa. passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at Transitional Health Care in Washington, Pa. following declining health.
The family will receive friends Thursday, June 24, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, 217 York Ave., Towanda, Pa.
A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 1 p.m. at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Third St., Towanda, Pa. with the Rev. Edward Michelini, pastor, as celebrant. Military honors will be accorded at the church by members of Towanda American Legion Post No. 42 and Beirne-Webster VFW Post No. 1568. Interment will be private in Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery, North Towanda, Pa.
The family suggests that contributions may be directed to Saints Peter and Paul Church, 106 Third St., Towanda, Pa. 18848 in memory of Lani M. Wood. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.