James “Jim” E. Lee Jr., 93, of Athens, Pa., passed away on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at Athens Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Family and friends will be received on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at North Waverly Chapel, 40 State Route 34, Waverly, N.Y., from 11 a.m.-12 p.m., where a service will be held at 12 p.m. with the Rev. William Wells officiating.
The family is being cared for by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa.
Memorial donations may be made to the Litchfield Township Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 144-J, Sayre, PA 18840.
