Althea M. Sinsabaugh, 92, passed away on Thursday September 24, 2020 at home with her family by her side.
There will be a private service memorial service and celebration of her life on September 30, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Waverly United Methodist church. 158 Chemung Street Waverly with a graveside committal at Tioga Point Cemetery to follow.
Memories and condolences for the family may be shared by visiting her guest book at www.tiogapointcremation.com