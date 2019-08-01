Funeral services for Wayne H. Blow, 63, formerly of the Valley, will be held on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019 at 12 p.m. at the Greater Valley Assembly of God, 104 South Main St., Athens, Pa., with the Rev. Chris Gray and the Rev. Daniel Reed co-officiating.
Burial will be in Union Cemetery, East Smithfield, Pa.
Memorial donations may be made in Wayne’s memory to Jay E. Lowery Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main St., Athens, PA 18810 to help offset the funeral expenses.
