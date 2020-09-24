Orpha J. Flick, 98, of The Pines of Olean, N.Y., formerly of Sayre, Pa. passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020.
Services will be held at Valley Presbyterian Church on Thursday, September 24, 2020. The family will greet friends from 10-11 a.m. with a funeral service at 11 a.m. with Pastor Sharon Knoell officiating. Burial will be in the Tioga Point Cemetery immediately following the service. Masks and social distancing will be required.
Memorial contributions may be made to The American Diabetes Association or to a charity of your choice.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Orpha’s family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com