Lissa Beth Depew, 71, of Waverly passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, PA.
A well-attended time of calling, with social distancing, was be held on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 from 10 to 12 at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York.
Funeral services were held on Tuesday June 30, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York with Pastor Cindy Schulte officiating and music provided by Shirley Goble and Carol Lemmon and burial followed at Halsey Valley Cemetery in Spencer, New York.
For those unable to make the services, the service was Live Streamed at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com and is available for viewing on our website. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Lissa’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com