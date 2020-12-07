Sarah M. Baker, 81, of Waverly passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Elderwood at Waverly.
A time of calling was held on Sunday, December 6, 2020 from 2 to 3 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York.
A memorial service to honor Sarah’s life was held on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York with Rev. Cindy Schulte officiating and music by her son-in-law, Jon Schweiger. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Belfast, New York next to her husband, George at the convenience of the family.
For those who were unable to attend the service, it was Live Streamed at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Sarah’s family, you can visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.