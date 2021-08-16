A well attended celebration of life service for Laurie M. Ludwig, 70, of Corning, N.Y. was held Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021 at 12 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, 217 York Ave., Towanda, Pa. with Pastor Leroy Woodruff, Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital Chaplain, officiating. Readings were offered by her brother, James MacLaren, special music, “Sing Me to Heaven,” was performed by her daughters, Chelsea Camson, Jackie Howarth and Betsy Alling. Fond remembrances were offered by her long-time friend, Joe Hurley. Private interment was in the Oak Hill Cemetery, Towanda, Pa.
