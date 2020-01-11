Family and friends of Robert Corbin, 85, a lifelong resident of Nichols, are invited to attend a period of visitation on Saturday, Jan. 11 from 1-3 p.m. at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting his guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com.
Flowers will be provided by the family and ask those to kindly consider doing a kind deed for a friend or consider a memorial contribution to Meals on Wheels, 9 Sheldon Guiles Blvd., Owego, NY 13827 in loving memory of Robert Corbin.