Mary Rose Traub, 72, of Ridgebury, Pa., passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021 with her loving family by her side.
A funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021 at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Church, 97 West Bayard St., Seneca Falls, N.Y., with a celebration of life to occur at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made in Mary Rose's name to Guthrie Hospice, 421 Tomahawk Road, Towanda, PA 18848.