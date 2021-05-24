Gerald “Gerry” S. Chandler, Sr., 81, of Milan, Pa., passed away on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at his home with his beloved wife and family by his side.
Friends and family may call on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Milan United Methodist Church, Route 220, Milan, Pa.. Funeral services will follow at the church at 1 p.m. with Rev. Linda Rogers officiating.
Burial will follow the service at Orange Hill Cemetery, Athens, Pa..
Memorial donations may be made in Gerald’s memory to: Valley YHEC, C/O Pamela Secrist, P.O. Box 156, Rome, PA 18837 or Athens Borough Fire Department, 2 River Street, Athens, PA 18810.
For those wishing to sign the E-guestbook, send condolences, or flowers may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com