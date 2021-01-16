Charles Lewis Morgan died at home on Jan. 8, 2021 with his wife by his side.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Waverly United Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly, N.Y., with Pastor Cindy Schulte officiating.
Burial of his urn will follow the service at Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, Pa.
Memorial donations may be directed to: Guthrie Hospice, 421 Tomahawk Road, Towanda, PA 18848; or Waverly United Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly, NY 14892.
