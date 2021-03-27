Wayne A. Bump, 73, of South Waverly, Pa., passed away on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at Bradford County Manor, following a period of declining health.
A time of visitation will be held for friends and family on Saturday, March 27, 2021 from 2-4 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main St., Athens, Pa. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at the funeral home at 4 p.m. with the Rev. Rich Hanlon officiating. In accordance with the current CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing will be required.
Memorial donations may be made in Wayne’s name to the Athens United Methodist Church, 118 South Main St., Athens, PA 18810.
For those wishing to sign the e-guestbook or send condolences, you may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.