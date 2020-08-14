Jerome “Jerry” Anthony Matalavage, 78, of Athens, Pa. passed away at his home following his long and courageous battle with kidney disease.
Family and friends may call on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, Pa. Funeral services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jerry’s memory to: Wounded Warrior Project.
For those wishing to sign the E-guestbook, or send condolences may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.