Edward C. Bostwick, 59, of Waverly went to be with the Lord on Friday, December 4, 2020 from complications of COVID-19 after beating Leukemia over a year ago at Roswell Park in Buffalo, New York.
A well-attended time of calling was held on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 from 11 to 2 at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York.
A funeral service to honor Ed’s life was held on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York with Pastor Bruce Vanderpool officiating, followed by a tow truck parade to honor Ed’s towing legacy. For those unable to attend the services, we live streamed the services at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.
Memorial donations may be made in Ed’s name to Stray Haven, 194 Shepard Road, Waverly, NY 14892, Waverly/Barton Fire Department, 94 William Donnelly Parkway, Waverly, NY 14892 or Kevin’s Guest House, 766 Ellicott Street, Buffalo, NY 14202. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Ed’s family, please visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.