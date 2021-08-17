A well-attended graveside service was held on Monday, Aug 16, 2021 for Richard H. Jolley. Dick was laid to rest next to his wife, Eleonor, in the Epiphany cemetery. Pastor Dan Walker of the Encounter Church opened the service with the 23 psalm, a few stories were shared of Dick’s life and the service concluded with a comital and the Lords Prayer. Pallbearers were Steve Moore, Tom Struble, Justin Moore and Bryan Haney. Caring assistance was provided by Cooley Tioga Point Cremation & Burial Options, 802 N Main St., Athens Pa.
Gallery collections
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Today's Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Breaking news
Sign up for breaking news alerts from morning-times.com!!!
Week in Sports
Get a weekly local sports round-up from www.morning-times.com every Saturday morning!!!
Valley Calendar of Events
Get a local calendar of events delivered to your e-mail inbox every Saturday!!!