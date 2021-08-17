A well-attended graveside service was held on Monday, Aug 16, 2021 for Richard H. Jolley. Dick was laid to rest next to his wife, Eleonor, in the Epiphany cemetery. Pastor Dan Walker of the Encounter Church opened the service with the 23 psalm, a few stories were shared of Dick’s life and the service concluded with a comital and the Lords Prayer. Pallbearers were Steve Moore, Tom Struble, Justin Moore and Bryan Haney. Caring assistance was provided by Cooley Tioga Point Cremation & Burial Options, 802 N Main St., Athens Pa.