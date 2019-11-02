A celebration of the life of Frederick Lavern Nichols, 74, of Windham, Pa., will be held on Saturday, Nov. 2 at noon at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols. A period of visitation will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
Memories and condolence may be shared by visiting his guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com.
Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142 in loving memory of Frederick Lavern Nichols.