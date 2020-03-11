A well-attended Celebration of Life Service for Royal D. “Pete” Pruyne, of Athens, Pa. was held on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Waverly United Methodist Church, Waverly, N.Y.
The prelude by pianist, Shirley Goble was “He Lives” followed by Bagpiper, David Yale, playing “Just As I Am.” Pastor Cindy opened with the Old Testament reading from Ecclesiastes 3:1-8. Mr. Mark Rogers, guitarist, sang, “Take Me Home Country Roads” followed by the Pastor sharing memories from Pete’s grandson Nick and Chris Minier.
All in attendance shared repeating Psalm 23 followed by the Pastor sharing memories of Pete. Mr. Mark Rogers sand “Love Without End, Amen” and the Gospel reading by Pastor Cindy was from John 10:27-29. Mrs. Cornelia Cannavino and Mrs. LuAnn Young sang a hymn requested by the family, “Be Still, My Soul”. Pastor then shared from Romans 8 and a Message of Hope. Those in attendance shared their memories of time spent with Pete followed by Mr. Mark Rogers singing, “Well Done.”
All joined in “The Lord’s Prayer and the Pastor gave the “Aaronic Blessing”. The Athens Borough Fire Department presented a memorial service honoring Pete for his years of service and their gratefulness for his paving the way for future generations. Chief Jason Chandler then presented a Firefighter Memorial Flag to his daughter, Andrea.
The Military closed the service by presenting Military Honors for Pete’s service to the country. Present were the Naval Honor Guard folding the flag and presenting to his daughter, Andrea, and the Valley Color Guard presenting the Gun Salute and Taps with Chaplain and Sergeant of Arms, Mike Guilford; Color Guard, Elizabeth Wagner, Dan Eiklor, and Marc Stroker; Firing Squad, Don Hunt, Bill Douglas, Gary Fairbanks, Gerald Beatty, Jim Smith, and Bob White and Bugler, Don Barber. A post funeral luncheon was hosted for family and friends at Tomasso’s in Waverly, N.Y.