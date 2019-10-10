Funeral services for Jack W. Hakes, 84, of Sayre will be held on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 at 11 a.m. at North Waverly Chapel, 38 Route 34, Waverly, N.Y., and burial to follow in Bradford County Memorial Park in Luther Mills, Pa.
Memorial donations may be made to the Christian and Missionary Alliance Office of Accounting, Great Commission Fund, 8595 Explorer Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80920.
Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Jack’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.