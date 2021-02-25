Well-attended funeral graveside services for William “Bill” E. Wolcott, 84, of Holly Springs, N.C., formerly of Waverly, N.Y., were held on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, Pa.
The Rev. Linda Rogers officiated the service, and his son, Bryan, spoke on behalf of the family, and others shared memories of times spent with Bill.
Military Honors were accorded by the Army Honor Guard and the local Valley Color Guard with Chaplain and Sergeant of Arms; Mike Guilford, Color Guard; Dan Eiklor and Tom Chamberlain, Firing Squad; Gerald Beatty, Archie Campbell, Bill Douglas, and Jim Smith and Bugler; Don Barber.