Raymond Jacob “Ray” Finlan I, 60, well-known Towanda businessman, of Wysox, Pa., passed away Sunday, March 21, 2021 at home.
The family will receive friends Saturday, March 27, 2021 from 3-8 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, 217 York Ave., Towanda, Pa.
A celebration of Ray’s life will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be directed to Valley Youth Hunter Education Challenge (YHEC Inc.), P.O. Box 156, Rome, PA 18837 in Ray’s memory.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.