Cynthia McCarthy, 61, passed away on Oct. 20, 2020, surrounded by her loving family, and went to be with the Lord. Cindi was born on March 1, 1959 in Sayre, Pa., to Leonard and Marie Souto of Milan, Pa.
Family and friends are invited to call from 3-5 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 at the Mt. Pisgah Wesleyan Church, 13255 Berwick Turnpike, East Smithfield, Pa. Her funeral service will follow calling hours at 5 p.m.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Roberts Funeral Home, Inc., 279 Main St., Wellsburg, N.Y.